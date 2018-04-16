Weather April 16 2018 9:31am 03:20 Calgary and southern Alberta under snowfall warning Calgary and southern Alberta are bracing for a spring storm that could dump a month’s worth of snow in a single day. Calgary could see a month’s worth of snow in just over 24 hours <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4146904/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4146904/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?