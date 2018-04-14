Global News at 11 Lethbridge April 14 2018 8:54pm 01:57 Celebration of life for Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet held Saturday It was a packed house at Nicholas Sheran Arena in Lethbridge as about 2,000 people came to say their goodbyes to the 21-year-old defenceman. Matt Battochio reports. Celebration of life for Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet held Saturday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4145460/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4145460/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?