Global News at 11 Lethbridge
April 14 2018 8:54pm
01:57

Celebration of life for Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet held Saturday

It was a packed house at Nicholas Sheran Arena in Lethbridge as about 2,000 people came to say their goodbyes to the 21-year-old defenceman. Matt Battochio reports.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home