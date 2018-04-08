Alberta April 8 2018 7:28pm 02:03 Jason Kenney supports Alberta taking an equity position in pipeline Jason Kenney believes the province and Ottawa should be prepared to step up and help investors at Kinder Morgan and supports Alberta taking an equity position in the project. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4131457/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4131457/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?