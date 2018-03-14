Global News at 11 Lethbridge March 14 2018 7:56pm 01:56 Lethbridge to host 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship Lethbridge is set to welcome the best curlers on the planet in March of 2019 for the World Curling Championships. Matt Battochio reports. Lethbridge to host 2019 world men’s curling championship <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4084212/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4084212/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?