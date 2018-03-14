Global National March 14 2018 2:02pm 01:21 Mark Arendz wins 3rd Paralympic medal in photo-finish Hartsville, PEI’s Mark Arendz just crossed the line ahead of the competition to claim a bronze medal on Tuesday in the Pyeongchang Paralympics Men’s Standing 1.5 km Sprint event. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4083348/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4083348/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?