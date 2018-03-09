Menu
1 hour ago
Halifax to enforce overnight parking ban
Global News at 6 Halifax
March 9 2018 5:37pm
11:19
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 9
Global News at 6 Halifax from Friday, March 9, 2018.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4074272/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4074272/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 2
10:45
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb 9
08:11
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 6
09:11
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 5
10:11
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 7
11:39
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 8
09:49
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 1
10:47
Video Home
01:50
Global News at 6 Halifax
Seniors’ advocate says creation of 1,000 nursing home beds ‘minimum’ needed
01:50
Global News at 6 Halifax
QEII hospital redevelopment update
09:49
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 8
02:05
Global News at 6 Halifax
$10 bill featuring Canadian civil rights icon Viola Desmond unveiled
02:34
Global News at 6 Halifax
Controversial Education Reform Act spurs lengthy debate at final reading
02:10
Global News at 6 Halifax
Canadian warship hosts female recruits on International Women’s Day
00:45
Global News at 6 Halifax
March storm causes tricky morning commute in Halifax
11:39
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 7
02:16
Global News at 6 Halifax
More than 7,500 plastic shotgun shell waddings collected along Nova Scotia’s Salt Marsh Trail
01:27
Global News at 6 Halifax
Parents pull kids out of Dartmouth school over air quality concerns
01:39
Global News at 6 Halifax
Documents show waits for long-term care is placing stress on Nova Scotia hospitals
02:02
Global News at 6 Halifax
Pre-primary program in Nova Scotia expands
09:11
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 6
02:12
Global News at 6 Halifax
N.S. PC Party propose Move Over Law signage on highways
01:20
Global News at 6 Halifax
South end Halifax fire follow
02:14
Global News at 6 Halifax
Abdoul Abdi supporters want N.S. to intervene on his behalf
10:11
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 5
02:00
Global News at 6 Halifax
Lower Sackville fire claims two lives
01:57
Global News at 6 Halifax
Teachers, parents voice opinions on Bill 72
01:23
Global News at 6 Halifax
Dartmouth woman’s disappearance considered suspicious
01:40
Global News at 6 Halifax
Lawrencetown Beach road closed for third day due to storm surge
10:45
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 2
01:58
Global News at 6 Halifax
‘Where’s the transparency in that?’ Elected minority reps concerned over loss of place at table
01:22
Global News at 6 Halifax
Dartmouth business group wants increased ferry service to continue
01:52
Global News at 6 Halifax
‘Nowhere to go’: Fenwick Tower tenants served eviction notice
10:47
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Mar 1
02:08
Global News at 6 Halifax
Nova Scotia moves ahead with education overhaul, makes some concessions to union
01:48
Global News at 6 Halifax
Bedford parents frustrated by overcrowding at local school
01:30
Global News at 6 Halifax
Halifax school board prepares for a future that no longer needs them
09:58
Global News at 6 Halifax
Global News at 6 Halifax: Feb 28
