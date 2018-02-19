Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 19 2018 8:52pm 02:01 Ward sisters seeing success in lacrosse They’re known as the Ward sisters at the Vimy Ridge Academy. The athletes pour their hearts and souls into lacrosse and as Quinn Phillips explains, it’s paying off big time. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4034822/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4034822/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?