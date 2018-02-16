Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 16 2018 11:21pm 01:47 EXCLUSIVE: Family inside Mississauga building at time of explosion shares story A family of three woke up to sounds of a blast and their roof crumbling on top of them. Jamie Mauracher has more on how a father’s quick thinking got them out alive. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4031819/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4031819/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?