Global News at 11 Okanagan February 12 2018 8:58pm 02:02 Fun in the Okanagan sun on a chilly Family Day Despite the chilly conditions, many Okanagan families bundled up and took to the outdoors today to celebrate Family Day while others opted for warmer options indoors. Shelby Thom reports. Fun in the Okanagan sun on a chilly Family Day <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4021942/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4021942/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?