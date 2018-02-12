Fun in the Okanagan sun on a chilly Family Day

Kelowna recorded temperatures below the freezing level on Monday but the chilly weather didn’t stop the young and old from enjoying a sunny Family Day in the Okanagan.

Dozens of people bundled up and laced up their skates at the Stuart Park outdoor ice rink.

“It’s a beautiful, sunny day and it gives us an extra day to hang out and play with the kids,” said Sarah Coffey.

For those opting for a warmer alternative, free events at the YMCA in Rutland were a big hit with face painting, a bouncy castle, floor hockey and even a rock climbing wall.

“It’s really nice to have a free day for everyone to join, it’s nice for the community” said mother Susan Brown.

Turf fields were transformed into playground wonderlands at the city-sanctioned Family Day event held at the Capital News Centre.

“I think it’s awesome, I think it brings more people out and together,” said mother Kiera Haubrich.

Many of the parents who spoke to Global Okanagan said they’re on board with the provincial government’s decision to move Family Day to the third Monday in February starting in 2019 to line up with other provinces.

“It’s probably better, we have family in other provinces so then we can hang out with them,” said Kyle Sutherland.

“I think that probably makes sense because there’s a lot of people that move between B.C. and Alberta,” said Brad McLellan.

“It will make a huge difference because my husband is right now away for work so we can’t spend Family Day together so it will be perfect,” added Kerry O’Brian.

Whatever February weekend Family Day lands on, it seems Okanagan families just want to be together and have some fun.