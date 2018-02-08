Canadian Armed Forces February 8 2018 5:48pm 00:36 Nova Scotia fishing boat captain missing after boat runs aground The Canadian Armed Forces have provided these visuals of the Fisherman’s Provider II, after the fishing vessel ran aground off the coast of Canso, N.S. Search for missing Nova Scotia fishing boat captain being scaled back TSB deploy investigators as N.S. search-and-rescue operation continues <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4015057/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4015057/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?