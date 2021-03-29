Canada March 29 2021 6:01pm 02:01 Nova Scotian Cpt. Jennifer Casey fondly remembered by her Snowbird’s family Colleagues of Captain Jennifer Casey express condolences to her family as the report into the fatal Snowbird’s accident is released. Alexa MacLean has more. ‘Close-knit’ Snowbirds family continues to mourn loss of Jennifer Casey as crash report released <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7727068/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7727068/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?