Canada
March 29 2021 6:01pm
02:01

Nova Scotian Cpt. Jennifer Casey fondly remembered by her Snowbird’s family

Colleagues of Captain Jennifer Casey express condolences to her family as the report into the fatal Snowbird’s accident is released. Alexa MacLean has more.

