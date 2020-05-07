Gen. Vance says families of the victims will be the first to know once cause of deadly helicopter crash is known
Chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance says last week’s deadly helicopter crash off the coast of Greece will be investigated thoroughly but any details about what happened to the Cyclone helicopter won’t be revealed until the probe is entirely complete. The helicopter was deployed aboard HMCS Fredericton on a NATO mission and the military says it was returning to the ship after a training exercise when it crashed.