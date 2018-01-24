Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 24 2018 8:09pm 01:28 Alberta Party holds 1st leadership debate Wednesday Stephen Mandel, Rick Fraser and Kara Levis will debate in Edmonton. All three are seeking the leadership of the Alberta Party. Tom Vernon previews the event. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3985918/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3985918/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?