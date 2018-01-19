Global News at 11 Okanagan
January 19 2018 12:37am
00:37

Boulders the size of a semi roll over Hwy 1 near Spences Bridge

A transport driver is lucky to be alive after running into a rockslide on Hwy 1 near Spences Bridge, B.C. Thursday.

The driver told police he had never seen rocks fall so quickly.

