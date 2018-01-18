Rockslide slams truck with boulders as big as an SUV, closes Highway 1 at Spences Bridge

A transport truck was caught up in a rock slide on the Trans-Canada Highway, rendering the rig a write-off, according to the RCMP.

It happened 10 kilometres north of Spences Bridge at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday.

“He told me he’d never seen rocks fall so quickly,” Sgt. Curtis Davis with Lytton RCMP told Global News.

Davis said the semi-truck was hauling a modular home, traveling south to Abbotsford at a speed of about 70 km/h when the rocks began to fall away from beside the highway.

The driver tried to slow down but was struck by the boulders and crashed into them as well, according to Davis.

“Some are as big as my police truck,” Davis said.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation said the truck driver was OK, but also said the highway was closed in both directions six kilometres east of Spences Bridge.

It’s expected to open again on Friday at 3 p.m.

The scene of today's rock slide that has closed #BCHwy1 6 km east of #SpencesBridge. Driver of truck is OK. We're assessing. @DriveBC for updates: https://t.co/kO3MzRBVDd pic.twitter.com/4psZa60mFa — BC Transportation (@TranBC) January 18, 2018

Engineers will assess the stability of the rock face.

Blasting may be necessary, Davis said.

DriveBC said the route will remain closed until Friday, with an update posted at 10 a.m. on their website.

There are numerous detour routes available on its website.

The semi driver was said to be in good humour despite the frightening experience, according to Davis.