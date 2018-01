More than 600,000 Rohingya refugees have fled ethnic cleansing in Myanmar and many were injured along the way.

Crystal Grymaloski, a Vernon critical care nurse, was recruited by Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, to assist with refugee medical needs.

The 34-year-old spent three weeks over the Christmas season in Bangladesh caring for patients recovering from surgery.

Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.