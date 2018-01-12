Global News at 6 Halifax January 12 2018 5:19pm 01:58 Inquiry into abuses at former Home for Colored Children to release second report Fri, Jan 12: The Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children restorative inquiry will be coming a year late but will stay on budget. Steve Silva has an update from the team. Nova Scotia report calls for reckoning on history of systemic racism <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3962670/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3962670/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?