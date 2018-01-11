Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 11 2018 8:02pm 00:20 Serious crash on Highway 2 near Lacombe Alberta’s busiest highway shut down in one direction near Lacombe on Thursday following a crash involving two semi-trucks. 1 dead after major crash shuts down southbound lanes of QE2 near Lacombe <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3960642/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3960642/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?