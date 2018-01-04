Global News at 11 Okanagan January 4 2018 8:45pm 01:59 City of Penticton plows through snow removal budge The Okanagan has been hit with more heavy snowfalls than normal this winter season, meaning city crews are struggling to keep up. Shelby Thom reports. City of Penticton plows through snow removal budget <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3947131/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3947131/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?