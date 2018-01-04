City of Penticton plows through snow removal budget

The City of Penticton plowed through its $350,000 snow removal budget in 2017 and went over budget by approximately 40 per cent due to several significant snow events.

Len Robson, public works manager with the City of Penticton, said crews were “clearing snowfall, after snowfall, after snowfall.”

“There was an early snowfall and it was quite large so that took a fair chuck out of the budget and this last bit was quite unusual,” Robson said on Thursday.

Up to 20 employees like Dustin Gerk worked 12 hour shifts over the holiday season.

“It’s been tough being away from family and I’ve got a little 16 month old boy at home,” he said, while plowing snow at the South Okanagan Events Centre parking lot.

Robson said the city is doing the best it can to deal with more snow than normal with limited resources.

“There is only so much you can do when the snow just doesn’t stop,” added Gerk.

Environment Canada said that last month’s precipitation was 200 per cent of normal in Penticton, making it the sixth wettest December on record.

Pedestrians surveyed by Global Okanagan on Main Street said snow removal service has been overall satisfactory, although many complained about the lack of attention to residential streets.

“I think it’s been pretty tough to keep up , the side streets are not great,” Phyllis Madge said.

“ They could do a little more on the in between streets,” Jan Makar said, clutching the arm of her husband to avoid falling on the slippery sidewalk.

“I think they’ve been doing the best they can,” added Alex Morgan.

The city issued only one ticket in 2017 and four tickets in 2016 to property owners for failing to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks, as required by the Good Neighbour bylaw.

Tina Siebert, Bylaw Services Supervisor, said in an email that 170 warning notices were issued over the past two years, which usually result in compliance.

Pedestrian James Readman, who took a tumble last month, wants greater enforcement of the bylaws.

“Instead of giving warnings, give tickets,” he said on Thursday.

The city is asking for the public’s patience and assistance to deal with snow -covered and icy sidewalks.

“The city simply does not have enough stuff to go around and clear every sidewalk in town, we just simply couldn’t do it,” Robson said.

Lynn Allin , executive director, Downtown Penticton Association, said business owners have been quick to comply with the bylaw.

“We do ask that the property owners take care of the snow removal from their doorstep to the curb,” she said.