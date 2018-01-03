Global News at 11 Lethbridge
January 3 2018 1:03am
01:03

Hurricanes shut out Kootenay 7-0

The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off 2018 with a dominant 7-0 win over the Kootenay Ice at the Enmax Centre on Tuesday. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game.

