Hurricanes shut out Kootenay 7-0

Stuart Skinner kicked off 2018 with a shutout as the Lethbridge Hurricanes blanked the Kootenay Ice 7-0 at the Enmax Centre on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes goalie made 20 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

Hurricanes forward Jordy Bellerive collected two goals in the victory, including the game winner, scored on a powerplay late in the first period.

Giorgio Estephan, Jadon Joseph, Taylor Ross, Zachary Cox and Lane Zablocki also scored in the game.

With the win, Lethbridge reached the .500 mark and improved to 17 wins on the season.

The Hurricanes are idle until Friday when they host the Vancouver Giants.