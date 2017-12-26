Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 26 2017 8:11pm 01:51 Alberta RCMP looks to change tactics for fighting rural crime The Alberta RCMP is looking to change its tactics when it comes to rural crime. Sarah Kraus spoke to the Alberta RCMP’s commander about that and other issues as 2017 draws to a close. Alberta RCMP changing tactics to address rural crime: commanding officer <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3934636/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3934636/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?