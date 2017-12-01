Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 1 2017 6:18pm
03:01

Mother of self-harming boy with autism says she has nowhere to turn

Fri, Dec 1: Sierra Jardine says her son Remi needs supervision 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep him safe, but that there’s no such help available. Mark Carcasole reports.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home