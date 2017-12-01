Basketball December 1 2017 11:41am 01:07 Junior high basketball tournament gives classmate special opportunity at game A Grade 8 student at a Halifax area school got the surprise of his life when he was given a chance to play the final minutes of a basketball tournament at his school. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3891737/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3891737/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?