AUS February 20 2018 6:51am 05:48 Wade Smith named of AUS basketball championship We chat with members of Wade Smith’s family after the late high school principal and basketball coach has been named honorary chair of the AUS basketball championships. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4035202/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4035202/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?