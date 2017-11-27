Aurora November 27 2017 1:25pm 00:31 Fatal collision on Hwy 9. leads to road closure A section of Highway 9 has been closed due to a head-on collision between a minivan and a dump truck that happened Monday just west of Aurora. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3883184/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3883184/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?