Aurora May 22 2020 12:03pm 00:39 2 children, adult injured after being attacked by family dog in Aurora home Video shows York Regional Police investigating at the home on Vines Place in Aurora where two children and an adult were injured after being bit by a family dog. 2 children, adult injured after being attacked by family dog in Aurora <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6974281/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6974281/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?