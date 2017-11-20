Global News at Noon Toronto November 20 2017 12:16pm 02:31 Ticketing begins for King Street pilot project Toronto police are targeting motorists who don’t follow the newly posted signs between Jarvis and Bathurst. Marianne Dimain reports on how the grace period for drivers is now over. King Street pilot project: ticketing begins for motorists who disobey traffic signs <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3870440/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3870440/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?