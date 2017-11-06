Global News Morning BC
November 6 2017 1:42pm
11:54

Trail Appliances Jr. Chef Challenge – Team # 1 Ryder & Eva

Jr. Chef Ryder Stockmann-Smoke and his mentor chef Eva Chin of Royal Dinette kick of the Trail Appliances Jr. Chef Challenge by putting a unique twist on mandatory ingredients.

