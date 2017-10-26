Global News Hour at 6 October 26 2017 10:49pm 00:33 Why have fall colours been so bright this year Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon on the vibrant colours we’ve seen throughout the fall. If you thought Vancouver’s fall colours were brighter this year, you weren’t dreaming <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3828114/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3828114/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3828114/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/165/23/Kristi_Fall_Colours_Tweet_weather_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?