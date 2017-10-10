Global News at 6 Regina October 10 2017 8:05pm 01:58 Should employee discounts be taxed as income? In another controverisal piece of legislation, the federal governemnt is looking at taxing employee discounts as income. Jules Knox gathers input from local stakeholders. Canada Revenue Agency plans to tax employee discounts <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3795910/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3795910/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3795910/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/673/818/EMPLOYEE_DISCOUNT_TAX-P_VAF0CLZP_tnb_4.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?