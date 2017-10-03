Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 3 2017 8:09pm
01:43

Jasper, Alta. woman killed in Las Vegas shooting

We’re learning more about the Canadians killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas over the weekend. One of the victims was a 28-year-old Jasper woman with an Edmonton connection. Quinn Ohler reports.

