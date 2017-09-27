Donation September 27 2017 2:50pm 02:04 Toronto restaurant raises money to be donated to victims of Mexico City earthquake After three earthquakes hit Mexico in September, staff members at Maizal in Toronto are raising money to be donated to victims of the earthquakes. Toronto restaurant raises money for victims of Mexico City earthquake <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3772491/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3772491/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3772491/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/773/831/Maizal_earthquake_relief_Vella_Online_Sept_27_848x480_1056297539979.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?