Small luxuries under $50: Affordable everyday treats worth the splurge

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Sometimes, it’s the little things that make an ordinary day feel a bit more special. From silky body treatments and cashmere layers to thoughtful self-care upgrades, these under-$50 finds offer a taste of everyday luxury without the designer price tag. Discover affordable indulgences from brands like Quince, Saje, Rocky Mountain Soap Company and more.

The Jet Lag Essentials Hydration Set for Travel If you need a pick-me-up, an at-home (or on the go!) pamper session is always a great way to unwind and de-stress. The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Essentials set includes four mini hydration favourites: a soothing mist, deep hydration serum, nourishing face mask and depuffing eye patches to keep skin feeling fresh and moisturized. $46 at Sephora

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Everist Glow & Go Ritual Set For an extra boost of hydration, spritz this lightweight body oil onto damp skin after showering to help lock in moisture and leave it feeling silky. The set includes a full-size bottle and a travel mini. $48 on Amazon

Kitsch Ultra-Petite Satin Scrunchies A little everyday luxury for your hair, these ultra-petite satin scrunchies help minimize friction, frizz and creasing while keeping ponytails and buns comfortably in place. The six-piece set comes in a muted shaded that look just as pretty on your wrist as it does in your hair. $13.99 on Amazon

Blood Orange Sugar Body Scrub Buff away dry skin with this blood orange sugar scrub, which combines organic cane sugar with cocoa butter and coconut oil. Your skin is left feeling silky-soft, smooth and nourished with a fresh citrus scent. $27 at Rocky

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Aroma Horizon Starlight Edition If you consider yourself a scent connoisseur, bring your favourite aromas along for the ride with this limited-edition champagne-coloured car diffuser for an upgraded commute. This handy set includes three refillable cotton wicks and a minimal vegan leather pouch. $39 at Saje

Utoplike Bathtub Caddy Tray Turn bath time into a little at-home spa with this natural bamboo bathtub caddy. Its adjustable arms fit a range of tub sizes, while built-in slots keep your book, tablet, phone or favourite drink within reach. $39.99 on Amazon (was $54.99)

Lightweight Cotton Cashmere Crew Sweater Cashmere is loved for its exceptionally soft feel and luxurious appeal. This lightweight crewneck blends 3% cashmere with organic cotton and viscose for a soft, breathable knit that offers a little taste of luxury at an accessible price. $40 at Quince

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100% Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask This double-layered luxurious silk mask will help you get all your much needed beauty sleep. Made from 100% mulberry silk, it’s gentle on the face and can be used at home or while traveling to get uninterrupted sleep from wherever you are. Comes in a variety of gorgeous colours. $22.99 on Amazon

24 Piece Holiday Bells Advent Calendar Add a little chocolate to your holiday mornings with this festive advent calendar filled with 24 foil-wrapped chocolate bells. Inside, you’ll find an assortment of dark, milk and hazelnut chocolates, making it a sweet seasonal treat for any chocolate lover. $31.75 at Purdys

Scriveiner Daily Slimline Rollerball Pen, Luxury Pen Gift Set For the friend or family member who loves putting pen to paper, this sleek rollerball pen features a jet-black lacquer finish, real gold-plated trim and a German Schmidt ink refill for a smooth, luxurious writing experience. It also comes in a presentation box, ready for gifting. $44.99 on Amazon

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