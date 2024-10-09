Last chance: get 43% off Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones

Send this page to someone via email

Kim Kardashian and Beats unite for an iconic collaboration with the special edition Beats Studio Pro headphones. Undeniably Kim, the collection features a range of nudes and other neutral-toned colours including Dune, Moon and Earth. These advanced headphones deliver full immersion with 360-degree surround sound, cutting-edge noise cancellation with transparency mode, and an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours. Each set comes with a matching Beats x Kim carrying case and custom woven cables in her signature curated tones. Lightweight and made with plush leather cushions, these ultra-comfy headphones are 43% off! But hurry – sale ends today!

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones - Moon This light nude is perfect for keeping that clean girl aesthetic on point. High-quality sound as elegant as you are. $269.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)