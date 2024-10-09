Menu

The Curator

Last chance: get 43% off Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 9, 2024 9:30 pm
1 min read
Look classically Kim K. in these neutral-toned headphones. View image in full screen
Look classically Kim K. in these neutral-toned headphones.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kim Kardashian and Beats unite for an iconic collaboration with the special edition Beats Studio Pro headphones. Undeniably Kim, the collection features a range of nudes and other neutral-toned colours including Dune, Moon and Earth. These advanced headphones deliver full immersion with 360-degree surround sound, cutting-edge noise cancellation with transparency mode, and an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours. Each set comes with a matching Beats x Kim carrying case and custom woven cables in her signature curated tones. Lightweight and made with plush leather cushions, these ultra-comfy headphones are 43% off! But hurry – sale ends today!

 

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones - Dune
Look classically Kim in this rich beige while listening to your favourite songs or taking calls.
$269.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones - Moon
This light nude is perfect for keeping that clean girl aesthetic on point. High-quality sound as elegant as you are.
$269.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)
More Recommendations

 

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones - Navy
Stay sleek in dark mode with this navy option – the ultimate accessory for fashionable techies.
$335.16 on Amazon

 

 

