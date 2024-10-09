Amazon Prime Big Deal Day – bestsellers

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s the final day to shop sales from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day event! Don’t miss out on today’s bestsellers.

Bestselling beauty

Maybelline Sensational Firework Washable Volumize Having just bid adieu to my half volume eyelash extensions (the struggle is real), I’ve been test-driving mascaras that can mimic my giant peepers of June and July. Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Firework Washable Mascara is my winner. Thanks to flex bristles in a spiral firework pattern as well as a gel base, lashes appear clump-free and fully flared. Ka-boom! $15.19 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Covergirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm Formulated without parabens, talc or mineral oil, Covergirl’s clean fresh-tinted lip balm is vegan, cruelty-free and super hydrating. I’ve been loving this shade called Life Is Pink for its no-makeup-makeup vibes (and extra points for the cheeky pomegranate flavour!). $6.74 on Amazon (was $8.99)

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects Pearly whites are just around the corner—13 shades brighter in just 22 days, in fact—with these enamel-safe whitening strips. Designed to whiten like a professional-level treatment, you’ll be saving your teeth and your money. $44.99 on amazon (was $87.99)

Bestselling home

Yankee Candle Large Spiced Pumpkin This clean burning jar candle by Yankee is also available in a fresh and soothing Lemon Lavender version (wonderful to light after cooking) as well as Pumpkin Spice (sign us up!)–but I particularly heart the scent library of Holiday Bayberry. Pine, fir and laurel are softened with the clean notes of frankincense, bayberry and myrrh. Stylist tip: life is short! Don’t wait for December to light this cutie. $22.49 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Jaciu 100% Silk Pillowcase Soft, smooth and breathable, this silk pillowcase ensures a restful sleep. Friendly to skin and hair, it keeps you moisturized, cool and wrinkle-free. Hypoallergenic and gentle, it’s perfect for sensitive skin. $37.99 on Amazon (was $40.99)

Keurig K-Iced 1.24 Liters Coffee Maker If you love coffee but don’t like the idea of making a whole pot, this single-server brewer is a game changer. But its real selling feature is its “Brew Over Ice” setting, which gives you a hot or cold brew with the touch of a button. The sleek machine is 51 per cent off right now, so if you’ve been eyeing one, you’ll want to add it to your cart. $59 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Bestselling fashion

The Gym People Half Zip Hoodies This multi-purpose half-zip hoodie is designed for a workout but looks so good that you might think twice about sweating in one. It features thumb holes at the cuffs and a large front pocket to keep your hands warm when the weather is not. $42.49 on Amazon (was $60.99)

Casio Men’s Diver Style Stainless Steel Watch Sometimes, you just need to ditch the smartwatch for something a little classier, but of course, doing so without breaking the bank is key. Enter this handsome timepiece from Casio, with its silver tone, blue dial, and quartz details. It’s a dressy piece on a budget, especially now that it’s 41 per cent off. $32.91 on Amazon (was $54.99)

Carfia Vintage Polarized Sunglasses These elegant round-shaped frames refine any ensemble. Featuring polarized UV400 protection lenses, you won’t have to compromise your vision. This pair also comes with a protective case and a soft cleaning cloth for easy maintenance. $30.40 on Amazon (was $55.00)

Bestselling health & fitness

BioSchwartz Probiotic Supplement (40 Billion CFU) Probiotics maintain a balanced gut, aiding digestion and boosting the immune system. They support fitness by optimizing nutrient absorption and aiding efficient recovery after workouts. Prioritize probiotics for overall well-being and fitness benefits. Try Daily Probiotic Supplement with 40 Billion CFU to support digestion, nutrient absorption, and bolsters the immune system. $20.76 on Amazon (was $25.95)

Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush Tech, but for your teeth! If you haven’t joined the electric toothbrush club, now is a great time to invest in your own tool. That’s because Amazon is offering 50 per cent off the Oral-B Pro, whether you grab it in white, black, or pink. The rechargeable device is said to remove 300 per cent more plaque along the gum line than a regular toothbrush, plus it comes with a cute travel case and two replacement brush heads. $95 on Amazon (was $119.99)