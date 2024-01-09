Menu

5 best Amazon deals of the week

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 9, 2024 11:31 am
Here are our favourite deal items up for grabs this week on Amazon. View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deal items up for grabs this week on Amazon.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

If you’re like us and went all out on gift-giving this year, surely you’re in the mood to snag some sale items.

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada.

 

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Now at an unbeatable price, this top-of-the-line Fykee cordless vacuum is the ultimate household helper. It comes equipped with a 180-degree rotation brush head, a front LED design and two attachment heads for hard-to-reach corners and surfaces.
$199.99 on Amazon (was $699.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smart Watch
With its always-on display mode, you can check stats on this smartwatch including heart rate and sleep quality, anytime, anywhere. Plus, get Bluetooth calls, texts and phone notifications right to your wrist.
$198.98 on Amazon (was $259.95)

 

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender
This precision hand blender is perfect for smoothies, milk shakes, soups and more. The easy-to-use variable speed trigger switch helps you take control over your recipes and the included pan guard helps protect cookware while blending.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $54.98)
More Recommendations

 

Electric Heated Throw Blanket
Stay warm this winter with this plush heated blanket. It has ten heating levels for maximum warmth and its long power cable gives plenty of reach. Bonus: This blanket is machine washable and easy to clean.
$69.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Face Moisturizer
Like youth in a bottle, this L’Oreal cream provides intense hydrating action and effectively targets wrinkles, skin firmness and texture. It contains skin-loving ingredients including pro-retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.
$26.84 on Amazon (was $32.24)
