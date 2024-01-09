5 best Amazon deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to shop discounts?

If you’re like us and went all out on gift-giving this year, surely you’re in the mood to snag some sale items.

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada.

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Now at an unbeatable price, this top-of-the-line Fykee cordless vacuum is the ultimate household helper. It comes equipped with a 180-degree rotation brush head, a front LED design and two attachment heads for hard-to-reach corners and surfaces. $199.99 on Amazon (was $699.99)

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smart Watch With its always-on display mode, you can check stats on this smartwatch including heart rate and sleep quality, anytime, anywhere. Plus, get Bluetooth calls, texts and phone notifications right to your wrist. $198.98 on Amazon (was $259.95)

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender This precision hand blender is perfect for smoothies, milk shakes, soups and more. The easy-to-use variable speed trigger switch helps you take control over your recipes and the included pan guard helps protect cookware while blending. $49.99 on Amazon (was $54.98)

Electric Heated Throw Blanket Stay warm this winter with this plush heated blanket. It has ten heating levels for maximum warmth and its long power cable gives plenty of reach. Bonus: This blanket is machine washable and easy to clean. $69.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

