The Curator

8 unique Hanukkah gifts to get you through those 8 days and nights

By Allison Dunfield The Curator Team
Posted November 18, 2023 7:00 am
hanukkah celebration View image in full screen
Creative ideas for everyone on your Hanukkah list. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hanukkah is just around the corner.

To ensure you’re well-prepared to fete those near and dear during the Festival of Lights, we’ve gathered some creative gift ideas to elevate the usual small trinkets like gelt (chocolate coins) or gift cards to something a little more unique.

Making sure what they open on those eight days and nights is extra special this year.

Jewish Mandala Colouring Book
After a hectic fall, this great little Hanukkah gift for a neighbour, teacher or coach will encourage them to take a moment for themselves. Colouring (even for adults!) has been proven to have a therapeutic effect to reduce stress and increase mindfulness. This one is especially intricate and beyond its zen-inducing qualities, it has a sense of humour with fun pages like Love, Peace and Latke Grease.
$10.5 on Amazon
Hanukkah Bear storybook
This sweet story takes children on an adventure to seek latkes on the first night of Hanukkah with an adorable bear character. Along the way, children learn more about the magic and meaning of Hanukkah in a gentle and reassuring way. Winner of the National Jewish Book Award.
$10.99 on Amazon

 

Faux Real ugly sweater
This hilarious but sneaky solution to the “ugly sweater” party is for everyone who hates spending the night overheating in a bulky wool sweater. Look closer—it’s actually a T-shirt material! Great for that person who’s never cold, even in winter.
$38.31 on Amazon

 

Hebrew Name Necklace
Give a truly personalized gift on the last night of Hanukkah by having their name handcrafted in Hebrew on a necklace that celebrates their Jewish heritage. These dainty pieces are available in sterling silver and gold plated versions that they can enjoy wearing the whole year.
$28.75 on Etsy.ca
Hanukah candles
Gift a loved one a new set of menorah candles this year. These pretty multi-coloured dripless candles come in a set of 45 which will get the user through the whole week in style. They’re also kosher and dripless, and designed to burn for at least 30 minutes.
$16.99 on Amazon
Electric travel menorah
For a seriously modern take on the traditional candle-lit menorah, consider this electric menorah that easily fits into a suitcase and charges up via USB. Light up one at a time during the week and then use the various other light settings for a beautiful, worry free decoration.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Traditional halva
With family and friends gathering, consider upping the ante on the traditional gift of food with this exceptional halva gift pack. This “melt in your mouth” sampler includes scrumptious pistachio, pecan and vanilla flavours in a sustainable gift box. Ready to open and enjoy!
$40 on Etsy
Jewish cookbook
Pass along tradition with this fun and engaging cookbook, Eat Something: A Wise Son’s Cookbook for Jews Who Like Food and Food Lovers Who Like Jews. Not just a cookbook, the pages take the reader on a journey through Jewish history and culture from Shabbat to Passover and includes essays and memorabilia along the way. Chag sameach or, Happy Hanukkah!
$37.34 on Amazon (was $44.95)
