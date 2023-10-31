Prepare your home for winter: 8 essential tips to stay cozy and safe

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As the temperature drops and snow makes its way across the country, now is a good time get your home as ready as possible.
Here are eight ways to get your home prepped inside and out for whatever the winter season brings your way.
Prep your heating
According to Ben Perry, a home performance specialist, heating accounts for 40 percent of home energy use. “Set your thermostat to a low temperature overnight–for each degree of setting it back could give you about two percent energy saving,” he says.
Check your machines
Changing your furnace filters regularly is key. Not only does a clean filter help with air quality, but it also helps keep your furnace debris-free. It’s also a good idea to have your furnace inspected every year to make sure it’s running as efficiently as possible. If your furnace is a rental, there’s a good chance you are entitled to a free yearly inspection.
Double check your windows
“If you have old windows and you can’t replace them, use plastic wrap to stop drafts. It just adds an extra layer of insulation and saves energy from being lost out your window,” says Perry.
Reorganize your essentials
“Put seasonal items into rotation whether it be decorations for holiday events and parties or clothing and items like that,” says Basha Chmielowiec, an organizer with Simplify Home. “We’d organize these things to make them accessible but also easy to find.”
Get underfoot
Get your front or back doors ready for the wave of salt, ice and snow that’s coming. “Swap your indoor entry rug for a waterproof, absorbent mat that looks nice instead of just using the standard black rubber mat,” says Michaela Burns from Mint Decor.
Consider new bulbs
Lighting makes a big difference in the coziness of a room. “Swap out lamp light bulbs for ones with a warmer kelvin rating,” says Burns. “light bulbs have between a 1700 k to 5,000 kelvin rating and light bulbs between 2,000-2,700 k will give you that warm candle orange glow.”
Swap textiles
“Everyone likes a cozy blanket so bring in a thick fleece or merino wool blanket,” says Burns. “Same thing with throw cushions.”
Don’t forget your bed
“Quite often our clients will have summer casual bedding such as a linen and then they swap it out for flannel for the winter as well as adding an extra layer to the bed,” says Burns.
