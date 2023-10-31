Prepare your home for winter: 8 essential tips to stay cozy and safe

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the temperature drops and snow makes its way across the country, now is a good time get your home as ready as possible.

Here are eight ways to get your home prepped inside and out for whatever the winter season brings your way.

Prep your heating

According to Ben Perry, a home performance specialist, heating accounts for 40 percent of home energy use. “Set your thermostat to a low temperature overnight–for each degree of setting it back could give you about two percent energy saving,” he says.

Honeywell Programmable Wi-Fi Thermostat Upgrade to a smart thermostat to help regulate the temperature. “Especially if you’re not going to be at home for a large part of the day. It’s going to learn your habits,” says Perry. Depending on your location, your province or the federal government may also offer a green rebate for investing in a smart thermostat. $89.99 on Amazon $94 at Rona

Check your machines

Changing your furnace filters regularly is key. Not only does a clean filter help with air quality, but it also helps keep your furnace debris-free. It’s also a good idea to have your furnace inspected every year to make sure it’s running as efficiently as possible. If your furnace is a rental, there’s a good chance you are entitled to a free yearly inspection.

Filtrete 16x25x1 Furnace Filter, MPR 600, MERV 7, Clean Living Dust Reduction 3-Month Pleated 1-Inch Air Filters, 4 Filters You’ll be more likely to change your filter regularly if you always have some on hand. It’s recommended to change your filter every one to three months. A lot of smart thermostats will also remind you to change you filter. $37.54 on Amazon

Kidde Smoke Detector, Hardwired with Battery Backup & Interconnect, Battery Included “Along with checking your furnace and filters, be sure you have working carbon monoxide and smoke detectors around your furnace and bedrooms,” says Perry. This device has a backup plan in mind–it operates on a 120V power source with 9V battery backup. (The battery is included.) $25.01 on Amazon (was $27.99)

Double check your windows

“If you have old windows and you can’t replace them, use plastic wrap to stop drafts. It just adds an extra layer of insulation and saves energy from being lost out your window,” says Perry.

3m Window Kit This film attaches to window frames made from a variety of materials including wood, vinyl and metal and shrinks wrinkle free with when applied with a hairdryer. $46.35 on Amazon

Caulking Kit 4 Piece While there, you can feel along your walls for air flowing in. “Any time you feel a draft coming into your house, you’re also losing a lot of heat,” he says. Perry suggests buying a caulking gun or spray foam for larger gaps to seal up for winter. $35 on Amazon

Reorganize your essentials

“Put seasonal items into rotation whether it be decorations for holiday events and parties or clothing and items like that,” says Basha Chmielowiec, an organizer with Simplify Home. “We’d organize these things to make them accessible but also easy to find.”

Closet Storage Organizer Winter comes with a lot of stuff–think gloves, hats, scarves and much, much more. Hang this in your front door closet to stash winter gear so you’re ready for the snow. $36.46 on Amazon (was $41.97)

Scotts EZMELT Ice Melter Reorganizing for cooler temps also includes tackling the outside. Make sure you have your shovel, car brushes and salt accessible and ready to go. Don’t wait for the first snowfall! $8.82 on Amazon (was $9.98)

Get underfoot

Get your front or back doors ready for the wave of salt, ice and snow that’s coming. “Swap your indoor entry rug for a waterproof, absorbent mat that looks nice instead of just using the standard black rubber mat,” says Michaela Burns from Mint Decor.

Dress Stewart Tartan Red Rug “Ruggables are fairly low cost,” says Burns. “With Ruggables, you can purchase multiple top layers and a single bottom adhesive layer so you always have a clean one that’s ready to go. The underpad is like a heavy sticky velcro and then the pretty, machine-washable part of the rug lays over it like a thin blanket and it secures really well.” $169 at Ruggables

Consider new bulbs

Lighting makes a big difference in the coziness of a room. “Swap out lamp light bulbs for ones with a warmer kelvin rating,” says Burns. “light bulbs have between a 1700 k to 5,000 kelvin rating and light bulbs between 2,000-2,700 k will give you that warm candle orange glow.”

Philips LED Vintage Flicker-Free Bulb These 40 watt light bulbs bring warmth to a room. Add a dimmer to them for extra cozy options. $27.38 on Amazon

Swap textiles

“Everyone likes a cozy blanket so bring in a thick fleece or merino wool blanket,” says Burns. “Same thing with throw cushions.”

Multistripe Point Blanket If you own a classic Hudson’s Bay blanket, the blanket’s holiday-adjacent colors make it a nice time of year to lay this on your couch. from $325 at The Bay

Don’t forget your bed

“Quite often our clients will have summer casual bedding such as a linen and then they swap it out for flannel for the winter as well as adding an extra layer to the bed,” says Burns.

Organic Chambray Flannel Sheet Set This 100 percent organic cotton sheet set will be a warm place for your icy toes to tuck into when the temperatures dip. $76 at Indigo