Okanagan weekend forecast
Friday, December 22, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
Sun and cloud will start the weekend under a cool northerly influence but a frontal system will bring some areas a chance of flurries on the late afternoon or evening of Christmas Eve Sunday. Areas near the US/Canada border will see the biggest chance of flurries on Sunday, with just a slight chance for the Columbia and Shuswap regions.
Sun and cloud will return for Boxing Day.
This weekend’s daytime high range: -9 to -4C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
