Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, December 22, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Sun and cloud will start the weekend under a cool northerly influence but a frontal system will bring some areas a chance of flurries on the late afternoon or evening of Christmas Eve Sunday. Areas near the US/Canada border will see the biggest chance of flurries on Sunday, with just a slight chance for the Columbia and Shuswap regions.

Sun and cloud will return for Boxing Day.

This weekend’s daytime high range: -9 to -4C

~ Duane/Wesla