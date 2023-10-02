Menu

Share



Canada

Royal Saskatchewan Museum hosts conversation about legacy of residential schools

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 6:02 pm
A residential school survivor and a local hip-hop artist shared the stage at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum to talk about the legacy of residential schools. View image in full screen
A residential school survivor and a local hip-hop artist shared the stage at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum to talk about the legacy of residential schools. Global Regina still
A residential school survivor and a local artist had a sit-down together to talk about the legacy of residential schools and how the dialogue needs to continue.

Tim Poitras from the Muscowpetung First Nation is a fourth-generation residential school survivor. He was joined by his relation and hip-hop artist Brad Bellegarde from the Little Black Bear First Nation, whose stage name is InfoRed, for an event hosted by the Royal Saskatchewan Museum to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday.

Regina hosts multiple events on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

“We host events like this, we’re going to create an awareness,” Poitras said. “With awareness comes change in thought, outlook and attitude.”

Poitras addressed some of the concerns he has that the public needs to be aware of when it comes to residential schools and the survivors.

“Residential schools was serious. We can’t just get over this,” he said. “We need to talk about it. We need to change the way we see the world…. When you come from a place of privilege, you have all the comments and thoughts you want, but we need to be able to make positive change. We can’t combat ignorance with ignorance. We have to have tact.”

Poitras said that having had those difficult conversations about residential schools, he now has the privilege to tell his children and grandchildren that he loves them.

“I’m breaking the mould,” he said. “I want something better for our future.”

Bellegarde performed a couple of songs for the audience, one of which was dedicated to the legacy of residential schools.

“I think people need to recognize (that) reconciliation is finding your passion and actually sticking with your passion,” Bellegarde said.

The duo presents together on the topic of the legacy of residential schools as part of the Traditional Knowledge Keepers Program, which is presented in partnership with the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation.

 

