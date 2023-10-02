SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Posted October 2, 2023
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM




Manitoba Liberals urge voters to choose a different option this election

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2023 2:21 pm
Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says Manitobans should not resort to voting for a New Democrat candidate if they are fed up with a Progressive Conservative government. View image in full screen
Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says Manitobans should not resort to voting for a New Democrat candidate if they are fed up with a Progressive Conservative government. John Woods/The Canadian Press
In a bid to secure more seats ahead of Tuesday’s provincial election, members from Manitoba’s Liberals are urging voters to forgo strategic voting and elect a new government into office.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says Manitobans should not resort to voting for a New Democrat candidate if they are fed up with a Progressive Conservative government.

Lamont says the Liberals have been upfront about their priorities after releasing their fully costed platform the day after the election was called.

The Liberals have heavily campaigned on creating more benefits for seniors, including establishing a minimum income for people over 60, as well as funding a search of the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran on a 50/50 basis with the federal government.

Lamont says if more Liberal candidates take office and neither the Tories or the NDP form a majority government, he considers that a success.

The Liberals held three of the 57 legislature seats when the election was called.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

