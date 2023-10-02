Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 11:57 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading as losses in the utility and energy stocks helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 243.18 points at 19,298.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.17 points at 33,473.33. The S&P 500 index was up 8.74 points at 4,296.79,while the Nasdaq composite was up 138.39 points at 13,357.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents US compared with 73.96 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The November crude oil contract was down US$1.61 at US$89.18 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.86 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$21.60 at US$1,844.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.64 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeToronto stock marketstockstock market monday
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices