S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading as losses in the utility and energy stocks helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 243.18 points at 19,298.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.17 points at 33,473.33. The S&P 500 index was up 8.74 points at 4,296.79,while the Nasdaq composite was up 138.39 points at 13,357.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents US compared with 73.96 cents US on Friday.

The November crude oil contract was down US$1.61 at US$89.18 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.86 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$21.60 at US$1,844.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 10 cents at US$3.64 a pound.