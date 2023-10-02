SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors cultural reset begins at training camp

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2023 10:48 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is firm: there will be no selfishness on his team this season.

Ujiri and new head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke to media in Toronto this morning before the Raptors flew to Vancouver for their pre-season training camp.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'New scholarship for digital literacy in N.B.'
New scholarship for digital literacy in N.B.

Ujiri said the Raptors needed a cultural reset after firing former head coach Nick Nurse in April.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he and Rajakovic had interviews with all of Toronto’s players about the need for accountability and selfless play.

Rajakovic says that isolation play doesn’t work at the highest levels of basketball and a team-first mentality is his priority.

Trending Now

The Raptors finished the regular season 41-41, finishing last in the Atlantic Division and losing to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices