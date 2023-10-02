Peterborough police make weekend impaired driving arrests

See more sharing options

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a pair of impaired driving arrests following crashes on the weekend.

On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers said a vehicle was travelling erratically in the downtown area of McDonnel and George streets. Police learned the vehicle had struck several other vehicles before stopping in the area of George and Murray streets.

Officers found the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

A 24-year-old man from Havelock, Ont., was charged with impaired driving (alcohol).

Road sign struck

On Friday just before 8 p.m., officers said a witness reported suspected impaired driving in the area of Stewart Line and Cathcart Street in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of the city.

Officers found a road sign had been stuck. Officers went to the driver’s home, found a damaged vehicle, and determined the driver was impaired.

A 20-year-old man from Cavan-Monaghan Township was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Police say that in both incidents, the accused also had their driver’s licences suspended for 90 days and the vehicles impounded for seven days.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 24.