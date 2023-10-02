Menu

Crime

Police use CCTV cameras to identify suspect in downtown Peterborough assault case

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 10:35 am
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say the downtown CCTV camera system helped to identify a suspect in an assault investigation on the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say the downtown CCTV camera system helped to identify a suspect in an assault investigation on the weekend. Global News Peterborough file
Police say the CCTV camera system in downtown Peterborough helped investigators to identity and later arrest a suspect in an assault investigation on the weekend.

Peterborough Police Service said that at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, a disturbance was reported in the downtown area of George and Charlotte streets. Police learned that during a verbal argument, an unknown man intervened and brandished a knife at a man and struck him in the face.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment, police said.

The suspect fled the area. Police said officers used the CCTV camera system to help get a description of the suspect. The system, which went into operation this summer, features 12 cameras on various streets in the downtown core.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer on patrol in the area of Aylmer and Brock streets spotted a man matching the description of the suspect and took him into custody.

A 38-year-old Peterborough man was charged with assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

