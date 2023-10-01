Menu

Lifestyle

Revving up donations for the Central Okanagan Fire Relief fund

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 1, 2023 9:50 pm
Revving up donations for Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund
The team behind August Luxuxury Motorcars made the most of the sunshine today with a fundraising car show. Sydney Morton tells us how the team is giving back to first responders
August Luxury Motorcars has opened up the showroom doors to show off its fleet in an effort to rev up donations for the Central Okanagan Fire Relief fund.

“We had a lot of our staff that was evacuated and knew some people who did lose their homes,” said the owner of August Luxury Motorcars, Brian August.

“[Firefighters and RCMP] have always stepped up for us and I think that it’s a time where we can finally step up for them and say thank you.”
Inside, people were treated to the view of the luxury cars up close. Outside, people met some of the firefighters who fought the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Among the firefighters was president of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society, Kyle Jacobson.

“It means a lot and you can see how much it means to people as well, it’s such a big event and something that is totally out of control and it’s quite touching to hear those thank yous,” Jacobson said.

Pieces of firefighting equipment were also on display at Sunday’s fundraiser.

“We have Coldstream Helicopters who came with their puma helicopter which was actually fighting the McDougall Creek Wildfire and then one of the buckets because we all see the helicopters flying with the buckets and they seem super small from the ground so it’s on display and you can actually see how big it is,” said August.

To give an extra boost to the fundraising efforts, firefighters were selling their ‘Firestorm 2023’ T-shirts.

“It’s a fundraising initiative that we undertook with other local departments and it goes to people who lost everything really,” said Jacobson.

Even though the car show is over, you can still donate to the Central Okanagan Fire Relief for more information visit www.events.augustmotorcars.com

