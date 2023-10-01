Suspect sought after armed carjacking and puppy theft in Downsview park

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for a suspect and a stolen puppy following an armed carjacking in Toronto’s Downsview Dells Park Sunday morning.

Police say the victim exited their car in the park around 8:45 a.m. The victim was then approached by a man who demanded the keys to the vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s car, a Porsche Cayenne with the licence plate CYLC981.

The victim’s dog, a two-month-old Rottweiler Pitbull mix, was still in the back seat of the vehicle when the suspect drove off.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if the dog or the vehicle are seen.

CARJACKING:

Downsview Dells Park

8:44am

– victim exited car

– man approached victim at gunpoint & demanded keys

– susp fled in victims Porsche Cayenne CYLC981

– a dog was in the vehicle

– the stolen dog is a 2 mnth old Rottweiler/Pitbull

– if located, call 9-1-1#GO2285785

^se pic.twitter.com/E3Ke5Nsrsb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 1, 2023